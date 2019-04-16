Vatican Could Offer Technical Expertise To Rebuild Notre Dame

The Vatican culture minister said Tuesday one of the most valuable things the Vatican can offer toward rebuilding Notre Dame cathedral will be technical expertise.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi told reporters the Vatican would be able to offer some design and engineering expertise based on collections in the Vatican Museums in order to help rebuild Notre Dame’s roof.

The cathedral’s upper roof, which was made of lead sheets placed over a wooden truss structure, burst into flames and burned for hours Monday, likely due to an accident related to roof renovation efforts. (RELATED: Why Couldn’t Firefighters Douse The Flames Of Notre Dame Cathedral?)

“I think one of the greatest contributions the Holy See can make … will be above a technical one because we have, for example, the Vatican Museums,” Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said, according to Reuters. “We have the type of know-how that the whole world recognizes as being of a high quality. That is why I think an eventual future offer by the Holy See will be significant. We could take part in some specific areas (of restoration).”

The fire destroyed the roof and the cathedral’s spire. French President Emmanuel Macron said before the fire’s end that France would rebuild Notre Dame.

Mayor of Paris: a human chain was formed to save the Crown of Thorns and other relics and impt items —> https://t.co/ShpcgX3P8N — Elizabeth Dias (@elizabethjdias) April 16, 2019

Despite the inferno, Notre Dame’s stained-glass rose windows miraculously survived, as did a cross positioned behind the altar. First-responders also formed a human chain to save Christ’s Crown of Thorns, the sacraments and several priceless works of art.

