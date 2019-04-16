Celebrate Victoria Beckham’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Victoria’s Beckham’s birthday Wednesday.

In honor of the 45-year-old actress and singer's day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many.

Born in Hertfordshire, England, the fashion designer got her first big break in the entertainment business as a dancer.

But it wouldn't be until the 1990s when she landed a spot with the all-female pop group Spice Girls in 1994 and was dubbed Posh Spice that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history.

She remained with the group until they announced an indefinite hiatus in December 2000. After the group split, Victoria branched out on her own and had four UK top ten singles, with songs like "Out of your mind" reaching number 2 on the UK Singles chart.

Not to mention, becoming one of the biggest celebrity duos out there when she and soccer star David Beckham got together in 1997 and later tied the knot July 4, 1999.

On top of all that talent, did we mention she's drop dead gorgeous? But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of jaw-dropping looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year will be her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Victoria!