REPORT: Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins Likely Out For The Season With Quad Injury

Warriors power forward DeMarcus Cousins is likely out for the season, after sustaining a left quad injury during the Warriors’ Game Two loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Cousins suffered a torn left quad. Cousins left Monday night’s game early after sustaining an injury chasing a loose ball. The Warriors ended up losing the game 135-131 after having lead the game by 31 points in the third quarter. It was the largest blown lead in NBA History. (RELATED: NBA Legend Makes Absurd Comment When Comparing LeBron, Kobe, And Jordan)

Breaking: DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn quad, a source told @MarcJSpearsESPN. Doctors are still determining the severity of the quad tear, which will determine the length of the recovery process, league sources told @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/JCOatFmt27 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2019

Obviously this is terrible news for Cousins and the Warriors. For Golden State, they should be okay barring a collapse in team chemistry, as they still have four all-stars in the line-up.

You just have to feel terrible for DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins suffered a devastating season-ending injury while with the Pelicans last season. It’s terrible to see such a talented player continually derailed by injuries.

Follow William Davis on Twitter