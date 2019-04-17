Most Of 2019 NFL Schedule Reportedly Leaked

Benjamin Fox | Contributor

The NFL is set to officially unveil their schedule at 8 pm on Wednesday night.

But it appears that the matchups have been leaked; what we don’t know is when most of the games are going down.

Early highlights include Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers headed to Chicago to face the Bears to open the season. (RELATED: Jets Running Back Le’Veon Bell Raps At HQ2 Nightclub)

via GIPHY

In what should come as no surprise, the New England Patriots schedule will feature five primetime matchups, including a TNF Super Bowl rematch Oct. 10th against the New York Giants.

Other highlights include an NFL-record five international games. (RELATED: Jaguars Won’t Punish Leonard Fournette For Arrest Over Unpaid Speeding Ticket)

Tune into ESPN2 at 8 pm EST to find out the rest of your team’s schedules.

