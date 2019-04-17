‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Gives Positive Update On Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek had positive news to share with “Jeopardy!” fans during the taping of the final episode of season 35.

The “Jeopardy!” host announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on the show in March. Trebek opened up to viewers again, but this time with a positive update on his diagnosis, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season, I promised you that we had some surprises for you,” he said in a video message. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“Well, of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well. So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people,” Trebek added. “I’m touched beyond words.”

He continued, “I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy and we, by we, the staff, is already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy!’”

When Trebek first announced on the show that he had been diagnosed with cancer he told viewers that he was going to fight the disease because he had three more years to host.