Cowboys Are Having ‘Active Discussions’ With Amari Cooper And Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of negotiating new deals for Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott.

Locking up Prescott and Cooper is a major priority for Dallas. The two young players are major parts of the team, and the Cowboys can’t really risk letting either one walk, especially Cooper. Well, it sounds like talks are ongoing for all the sides involved. (RELATED: Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys)

Stephen Jones said the following Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, according to ProFootballTalk:

I think pretty much everybody’s on it pretty good that there’s some pretty active discussions now with Dak and Amari, but it doesn’t mean that some can’t pick up in short order with other players that we have on our roster that we certainly want to keep here in Dallas and have them remain Cowboys in the future.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what kind of deal Prescott gets. The Seahawks just handed Russell Wilson $140 million.

There’s next to no chance at all Prescott even gets close to that kind of money, but the market just jumped up after Seattle handed out that kind of money. (RELATED: Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million)

Is Prescott worth $25 million? Maybe, but I think the team would like to see that number hover more around $20 million.

The former Mississippi State star is solid, but I’m not sure he’s worth mortgaging the whole franchise over.

As for Cooper, he lit it up or the Cowboys last season. The man was borderline unstoppable, and he came up clutch when he scored three touchdowns against the Eagles.

He’s due for some serious money, and I hope he gets it.

It should be fun to watch what the Cowboys do. There’s multiple people who need to get paid, and there’s only so much money to go around.

That likely means somebody is going to be disappointed.