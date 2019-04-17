Fox News Announces Town Hall With Amy Klobuchar

Fox News will host a town hall with Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, marking the second time the network will host a Democratic presidential candidate for such an event.

The announcement was made by Fox News president Jay Wallace in a statement released Wednesday, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Distances Herself From Bernie: ‘I Am Not A Socialist, I Am A Democrat)

“FOX News Channel continues to produce highly informative and respectful town hall events, delivering record viewership and providing a platform to all candidates,” Wallace said. “We are incredibly proud of the entire team and look forward to hosting Senator Klobuchar for our next town hall.”

The town hall will occur on Wednesday, May 8, and will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The announcement comes after Klobuchar’s fellow senator and presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, did a town hall with the network. Sanders’ town hall shattered ratings records. According to Nielsen Media Research, Sanders’ town hall garnered roughly 2.6 million viewers, nearly twice as many as Sanders’ town hall in February, which was hosted by CNN.

Klobuchar’s town hall will be hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who also hosted Sanders’ town hall.

The congresswoman launched her campaign for the White House in February, but has consistently lagged behind other candidates who have more name recognition, such as Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar’s campaign has also been dogged by allegations that she mistreated her staff. A New York Times report stated that the senator ate a salad with her comb, after an aide accidentally dropped her fork.

