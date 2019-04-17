Arizona Cardinals Claim They Haven’t Made A Decision On Who They’ll Draft First Overall

The Arizona Cardinals apparently want the world to believe they’re undecided for the upcoming draft.

According to Adam Schefter Tuesday afternoon, general manager Steve Keim says a decision hasn’t been made yet on who to draft first overall.

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim says Arizona has not yet made its decision about who to draft at No. 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2019

My BS detector is blaring right now. Yes, I’m sure the Cardinals haven’t made a decision on who they’re going to draft first overall.(RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

If you believe that, then in the words of George Strait, there’s some great oceanfront property in Arizona that I’d love to sell you.

Let’s stop playing games for a moment and come back down to reality. The Cardinals are going to take Kyler Murray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

The eyes of the NFL have been on the Oklahoma Heisman winner for several months now, and there’d need to be a shocking development for him not to go first overall.

So, unless the Cardinals plan on trading out of the pick, they’re all in on Murray. The organization didn’t hire Kliff Kingsbury to not go super bold.

They brought in the former Texas Tech coach to run a high-flying offense. Nobody, and I mean nobody, in this draft can do that like Murray.

Let’s stop playing pointless games. Nobody is fooled. Everybody expects Murray to be the first player off of the board, and there’s nothing the Cardinals can say as a team to convince anybody otherwise.

It’s that simple. Get Kingsbury his guy, and let’s watch what Murray can do against NFL defenses.