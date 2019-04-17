AG William Barr To Announce Mueller Findings At Press Conference

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference Thursday morning to announce the findings of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, the Justice Department says.

Barr and Rosenstein are expected to take questions from reporters at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. President Trump announced the press conference during an interview with WMAL’s Larry O’Connor just before the Justice Department’s announcement.

It is unclear whether the report will be released before, during or after the press conference. The Justice Department said earlier this week that the 400-page report will be released on Thursday. (RELATED: Your Guide To The Mueller Report)

The press conference will give Barr an opportunity to defend his rollout of the report. Special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation on March 22. Barr sent a letter to Congress two days later summarizing Mueller’s core conclusions. Barr said that Mueller did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russians to influence the election. He also said that Mueller did not make a decision on the issue of obstruction of justice.

Barr and Rosenstein then decided not to pursue an obstruction case, in part because Mueller was not recommending charges related to collusion.

Barr has faced intense pressure from congressional Democrats who want to see Mueller’s entire report. The version released on Thursday will contain redactions for grand jury information, classified information and other materials related to ongoing investigations.

President Trump said in his WMAL interview that he may hold a press conference of his own on Thursday.

