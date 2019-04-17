Ben Roethlisberger Appears To Take Subtle Jab At Antonio Brown And Le’Veon Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared to throw some shade at two of his former teammates with some recent comments.

The Steelers are currently undergoing voluntary workouts, and two big names aren’t there because they’re no longer with the team. Le’Veon Bell signed with the Jets after not playing last season, and Antonio Brown was traded to the Raiders.

I think it’d be extremely safe to say that Bell and Brown weren’t about putting the team first. Hell, the talented receiver was pretty much at war with the franchise before getting shipped out of town. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

There appears to be a different vibe these days, and Big Ben is all about it.

“I expect nothing else. We want to show we are here, dedicated to this team, dedicated to having a great season. We are all about each other,” Roethlisberger told the team’s website late Tuesday afternoon about so many people showing up for the voluntary team activities.

I’d focus on the part of his quote that’s about being about “each other.” Again, it doesn’t take a genius to recognize that he appears to be calling out his two-star former teammates. That’s pretty obvious from where I’m sitting.

Brown was one of the biggest distractions I’ve ever seen in pro sports. I’ve never watched a guy burn bridges the way he did out of town. It was truly spectacular, and Bell sat out the entire past season because he was unhappy with his contract situation. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

Given the actions by those two, I’m not sure how else you could interpret what the two-time Super Bowl champion said.

Now the Steelers have a clean slate, and it sounds like they’re much more focused. We’ll have to see how they do without two of the most talented skill position players in the league.

I have a feeling they’ll be just fine.