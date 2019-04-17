Bring Your Favorite Tunes Everywhere With This Durable Bluetooth Speaker

Start your day on the right foot by jamming to your favorite tunes. There’s nothing like waking up to one of those classic songs to get the good vibes flowing. All you need is the VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker in order to sing along with ultra-high quality audio playback!

The VAVA VOOM 23 is on sale for a limited time at more than 25 percent off its retail price

There’s many different speakers on the market, but not many are as portable or as durable as this one. The VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker is built to survive and thrive in the great outdoors. With a rugged engineering and IPX6 splash proof rating, this speaker can comfortably accompany you during the most rigorous hikes and outdoor adventures.

Each VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker comes with a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery that allows you to stream audio for up to 24 consecutive hours at 80% volume. The dual 3.5W drivers are perfect for an outdoors picnic or party. Plus, there’s seamless Bluetooth 4.1 tech to play all your favorite songs.

Don’t wait because there’s currently a great sale going on.The VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker is 28% off the original price.

