California Dems Are Fit To Be Tied Over Trump Proposal To Dump Migrants In Sanctuary Cities

California Democrats are coming out against President Donald Trump’s proposal to let illegal immigrants to the U.S. loose in self-declared sanctuary cities and states, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sanctuary cities and states are generally considered anywhere local leaders have passed laws limiting law enforcement’s ability to work with federal officials. Often, the passage of these laws comes with explicit statements from politicians that the laws are put in place to protect illegal immigrants from deportation.

Former Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54 into state law in 2017, limiting state authorities’ responsibility to cooperate with federal officials to identify and deport illegal aliens across the state. (RELATED: Does Trump Have The Legal Authority To Send Illegal Immigrants To Sanctuary Cities?)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized Trump for the apparent contradiction between the policy and the president’s goal of ending illegal immigration.

“Which one is it, Mr. President?” Newsom asked in an interview with the LA Times. “That fundamental flaw in the logic needs to be considered.”

Newsom then said the federal government is already “dumping people” in California by processing immigrants’ asylum requests and letting the people go before they meet up with American sponsors.

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted, “These are people, not pawns, Mr. President,” with a link to a CNN story on the Trump proposal.

These are people, not pawns, Mr. President: https://t.co/WvUhcBvgQ7 EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) April 12, 2019

Trump called Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other Democratic politicians hypocrites for fighting the proposal after spending so long trying to undermine his immigration agenda.

“It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here,” Schaaf tweeted.

It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here. https://t.co/KWl2P9ps3k — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 14, 2019

“In San Jose and Silicon Valley, we happily welcome any families willing to endure such extraordinary hardship and to take such tremendous risk to endeavor to be part of our great country,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in response to the proposal, according to KRON 4.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed denounced the proposal as “another in a long line of scare tactics and half-baked ideas that are just about chasing headlines and distracting people from real issues.”

This is just another in a long line of scare tactics and half-baked ideas that are just about chasing headlines and distracting people from real issues. In SF we are proud to be a sanctuary city and we’ll continue to stand up for all of our residents. https://t.co/qbc19UZq3u — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 12, 2019

Follow Tim Pearce on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.