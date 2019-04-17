ESPN’s Playoff Predictor Has Clemson Leading The College Football Field

ESPN predicts Clemson will win the college football national championship.

The network’s playoff predictor currently has the Tigers at 36%, Alabama at 27%, Georgia at eight percent, Michigan seven percent, LSU at six percent, Oklahoma at five percent and nobody else is above that point to win the title.

Clemson should be at the top of any odds right now. They return the best quarterback in the game, they have a superstar coach in Dabo Swinney and everything is going their way.

As the defending champion, it makes sense having Clemson being in the top spot and Alabama behind them. I have no complaints at all about that. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

I do have two complaints to lob at these percentages. First, how is Michigan the best Big Ten team? Did Harbaugh resign and not tell anybody?

How is Michigan expected to do anything? They’ve never won the Big Ten under Harbaugh, have never beaten Ohio State and have been an overwhelming disappointment.

Now, we’re all apparently supposed to believe they’re a playoff team. Give me a break. I’m not buying it at all.

Secondly, where is Wisconsin? They’re not even on the list at all. Sleep on us all you want. Do it. I dare you all to do it.

The media and ESPN can ignore the Badgers because we had one bad season. They can do whatever they want. We don’t listen to the outside noise. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

Wisconsin just produces results.

I can feel it in my bones that the 2019 college football season is going to be a great one, and I can’t wait for it to get underway.

August can’t get here fast enough.