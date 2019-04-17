Exclusive Deal For Our Readers: Take Over 30 Percent Off This Top Rated Dash Camera

The market for dashboard cameras is quickly growing as drivers are starting to realize how helpful dash cams can be in helping to prove they were not at fault for an accident, saving them thousands in insurance fees.

The VAVA 1080P FHD Car Dash Camera with 3″ LCD Screen 170° Wide Angle, Super Night Vision, Parking Mode, WDR, G-Sensor, Loop Recording is now on sale for under $30 when you use our discount code

While lots of dash cams offer recording, this dash cam by VAVA offers excellent 1080P@30 fps video quality even when high-speed driving! With a built-in battery, this dash cam will automatically power on and record a short video after detecting a shocking or vibration when your car is parked. This means you can even acquire perfect proof if someone damages or sideswipes your car while you are away from your car.

While this sounds like a no-brainer investment, Vava has made it even easier for Daily Caller readers, offering them $15 off their dash cam when readers use the discount code WXYTEGD3 on Amazon’s checkout page! That brings the total down to just $29.99!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com