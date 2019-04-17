‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner ‘Used To Think About Suicide A Lot’

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner apparently used to think about suicide a lot.

The young actress has been a major character on the show ever since it started, but it sounds like she wasn’t ready to take on so much fame at such a young age. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

She also struggled with criticism from social media and people calling out her acting skills. It resulted in some dark thoughts from Turner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don’t know why though. Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it. I don’t know,” Turner told Dr. Phil on his podcast, according to E! News late Tuesday.

She also said “the weight comments” about her “Game of Thrones” character also cut her deep. Turner revealed she’s now on medication, and things are going much better.

You can watch a video of the podcast below.

I’ve said this for a very long time, and I’m not sure how many people actually listen to me when I do. Being famous isn’t what your average person thinks it is, especially when you’re young.

Young people generally aren’t wired or prepared for what comes with fame. Their brains aren’t fully developed, and yet, they’re on the front pages of magazines and on the most popular show on television in Turner’s case. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Dealing with that kind of stress, attention and pressure isn’t something that’s going to be easy. The same can be said for young athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 10, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

Just remember, famous people are actual people too, but they live their lives in front of the whole world. It’s one thing when it’s an adult, but I don’t envy any child who has to grow up in front of the media and press.

I’m sure that’s not fun at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Feb 7, 2019 at 10:33am PST

Luckily, it sounds like she’s bounced back in a strong way, and she’s had one hell of a great run over these past few years on the hit HBO show.

She’s incredibly talented, and I have no doubt that her career will only go up from “Game of Thrones.” Make sure to catch the latest episode Sunday night on HBO. It should be a great one.