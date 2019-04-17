Jana Kramer Reveals She Refuses To Hire A Hot Nanny Following Her Husband’s Sex Addiction
Jana Kramer revealed what she’s not looking for in a nanny while she deals with her husband’s sex addiction in the Monday episode of her podcast.
Kramer and her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, have two young children. Kramer said the couple has been looking for nannies online and that she’s avoiding the attractive ones, according to Entertainment Tonight.
This past week has been so amazing but I need to do a post for this man here. On Monday he shared his story and his truth about addiction on the podcast which he didn’t have to do by any means but did because he wants to help others. I just want to take a minute to say how proud of him that I am. Addiction is a very hard thing for both those going through it and those affected by it but I am so proud of his strength and willingness to be a better man for not only his family but for himself. And I truly can’t wait to see all the people he is going to help on his journey through sobriety. Recovery should be celebrated. Happy one year my love. We got your back and are here for you. ???? @ericamontgomeryphotography
“Not that I don’t trust my husband… I just think it’s not smart,” Kramer said. “I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I’m like, ‘Well, you kinda asked for it, she’s kinda hot.’ You know what I mean? You’re in close quarters.” (RELATED: Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Husband’s Sex Addiction)
Kramer went on to point out Ben Affleck and Gavin Rossdale’s alleged affairs with their nannies.
I love to whine down with my man. And we CANT wait to whine down with all of you!!!! We just added more VIP tickets! Link in bio or jana kramer.com. Boston, VA, and New York. *along with the tour I’m going to be singing too and some new songs;). See y’all in May! (Audio won’t be recorded so you need to come to the show to whine down)
“Not saying that Ben Affleck was wrong, but you look at the nanny and I’m like, ‘Well, she’s really cute,'” Kramer said. “You’re playing with fire. I feel like some of these girls — maybe some of those nannies like Ben Affleck’s and Gavin Rossdale’s nannies — they put off more of a sexier vibe.”
As previously reported, Kramer opened up on her podcast about her husband’s sex addiction saying she was proud of him for sharing his story.