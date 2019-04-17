Jana Kramer Reveals She Refuses To Hire A Hot Nanny Following Her Husband’s Sex Addiction

Jana Kramer revealed what she’s not looking for in a nanny while she deals with her husband’s sex addiction in the Monday episode of her podcast.

Kramer and her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, have two young children. Kramer said the couple has been looking for nannies online and that she’s avoiding the attractive ones, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Not that I don’t trust my husband… I just think it’s not smart,” Kramer said. “I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I’m like, ‘Well, you kinda asked for it, she’s kinda hot.’ You know what I mean? You’re in close quarters.” (RELATED: Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Husband’s Sex Addiction)

Kramer went on to point out Ben Affleck and Gavin Rossdale’s alleged affairs with their nannies.

“Not saying that Ben Affleck was wrong, but you look at the nanny and I’m like, ‘Well, she’s really cute,'” Kramer said. “You’re playing with fire. I feel like some of these girls — maybe some of those nannies like Ben Affleck’s and Gavin Rossdale’s nannies — they put off more of a sexier vibe.”

As previously reported, Kramer opened up on her podcast about her husband’s sex addiction saying she was proud of him for sharing his story.