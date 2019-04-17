Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday Thursday.

In honor of the 40-year-old reality star's day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks over the years on the red carpet and stage. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the television personality and model got her first big break in the entertainment business when she starred in a reality TV show in 2005 called "Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive."

But it wouldn't be until her mom, Kris Jenner, she and the rest of the family—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner—would appear on the reality series about their family and lives called "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2007 that she would become a household name and a worldwide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since that time, she has appeared on the small screen a handful of times. Not to mention gracing the cover and pages of numerous magazines.

And sharing everything is common place for the Kardashian-Jenner group. One glance through her social media account proves that fact over and over again, as she's not shy. Many of those shots can be seen here and here.

On top of all that she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kourtney!