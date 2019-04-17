Man Who Allegedly Used Samurai Sword To Behead His Girlfriend Found Dead In A River

The Island County, California Sheriff’s Office identified the remains of a man who allegedly beheaded his girlfriend with a samurai sword, according to a Tuesday press release.

A “John Doe” found in Feather River in Yuba City, California was positively identified as Jacob Gonzales, 35, via DNA testing conducted by authorities. Police say there were no signs of foul play and that Gonzales’ death is a suspected suicide. Authorities initially mistook the body for a woman since they found him wearing women’s clothing.

Gonzales has been wanted by police since March 2018 for his suspected role in the murder of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, whose body was discovered close to an underground bunker on Camano Island, just north of Seattle. The bunker contained loaded firearms and ammunition, along with food and other supplies. (RELATED: Christopher Columbus Bust Beheaded In New York)

Ganzales had faced several previous charges, including five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of motor vehicle theft, according to Fox News.

Cunningham’s autopsy revealed that her cause of death was “homicidal violence with decapitation,” and her time of death is suspected to have been Feb. 14 or 15, according to the press release. Her vehicle was found on Interstate 5 in Yreka, California on Feb. 16, three days before her body would be discovered. Police found a samurai sword inside the vehicle that seemed to match the weapon used to behead Cunningham. Gonzales’ DNA was found on the sword’s handle and then matched with the DNA of the John Doe, confirming Gonzales’ identity. (RELATED: Report: Saudi Doctor Prescribed Music For Those Watching Journalist Getting beheaded, Dismembered)

The Island County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to those involved with the investigation, as well as for the patience of Cunningham’s family during this difficult time.