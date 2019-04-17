Michael Jackson’s Kids Are Preparing To Sue His Accusers

Michael Jackson’s kids have been investigating the two men who accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

The three heirs plan to file a lawsuit against Wade Robson and James Safechuck for fraud, emotional distress, misrepresentation and slander, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Robson and Safechuck detailed their allegations against Jackson in the recent HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Jackson’s kids reportedly want to figure out if the two accusers were paid to air the allegations.

Sources say Prince, Paris and Blanket are not looking for money, but rather answers. The kids feel violated by being mentioned in the documentary. “All of these things take away their privacy,” said a source. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Carter Wants To Open Up About Personal Experience With Michael Jackson)

“The three children say that all they want is to preserve their father’s musical legacy. They feel that the ‘documentary’ was one-sided and the two men have made numerous claims that aren’t true. As for the allegations, they believe that, per their own investigation and other news sources, money raised by the two men and maybe others has not gone to a charity or to promote anything positive,” a representative for the kids said.

Robson allegedly put together a charity fund through the Hawaii Community Foundation around the same time the documentary involving Jackson aired.

“They want formal answers on the ‘charity’ issue of Mr. Robson and his ‘donation’ and more. They certainly haven’t used their new platform and that is the point. The Jacksons use theirs to help others. It’s the principle, but it’s also possibly illegal and they want answers,” the representative continued.