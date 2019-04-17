Who Did The Miracle Speech Better: Kurt Russell As Herb Brooks Or Me?

We might have found the coolest “Miracle on Ice” video on the internet.

As I’m sure most of you already know, it’s my birthday today, Wednesday, (props to me for surviving to the age ripe old age of 27), and I’m sure you all also know that I’m a huge fan of the Miracle on Ice.

There’s a reason a signed jersey from the team hangs in a very secretive location that I can see from time to time. The Miracle on Ice has had a profound impact on my view of sports and life. (RELATED: Is The ‘Miracle On Ice’ The Greatest Sports Moment In American History?)

A few weeks ago, I jokingly recorded myself recounting Kurt Russell’s epic speech as Herb Brooks from the movie “Miracle.”

As a birthday gift, somebody dropped my audio over the movie scene. I think it’s safe to say that’s it’s pretty damn chilling.

Give it a watch below.

Boys, if that’s not a championship-caliber speech then I don’t know what is. Feel all those goosebumps on your body? Don’t worry. I feel them too.

That’s the feeling of freedom. Don’t fight it. Embrace it. Let it wash over you as you listen to my version of the speech over and over again as the final moments play in your head.

If you don’t love my version of the speech, then you probably also didn’t celebrate when we won that game on that fateful night in Lake Placid back in 1980.

What a majestic night that was for Americans everywhere.

P.S.: Many people are asking why I’m working so hard on my birthday. I don’t do it for me. I work this hard for all those people who never got a shot. It’s similar to the guys on the 1980 Olympic squad. Am I a hero of epic proportions for sacrificing my personal life for the masses to be entertained? That’s not my decision to make. History will have to make the final call on that one.