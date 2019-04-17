Mitch McConnell Trolls Democrats, Merrick Garland With 404 Page

Your first name

Republican Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is using his stifling of President Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee to fundraise for his 2020 re-election campaign.

McConnell officially launched his campaign on Wednesday, and his “Team Mitch” website temporarily linked to a “404” page featuring Judge Merrick Garland standing next to Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. The caption serves as a warning: “Ooops this page doesn’t exist, but just in case go donate and make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Several Twitter users noticed the feigned glitch.

???????????????????? Oh my God look at the 404 page of Mitch McConnell’s websitehttps://t.co/57PKh5GKmT pic.twitter.com/iKIGmnxMrS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2019

Mitch McConnell’s campaign website features a 404 page with a background of Merrick Garland ???? pic.twitter.com/xnUGMvF6N4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 17, 2019



McConnell blocked Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016, refusing to support a nominee to the high court in a presidential election year. President Donald Trump ended up winning the 2016 election, and appointed now-Justice Neil Gorsuch to the seat, who was subsequently confirmed by the Republican-led senate. (RELATED: Supreme Court Odd Couple Push For Civility, Civic Education As Election Nears)

Over the past few years, Democrats have cried foul, and have even claimed that McConnell “stole” the seat from Obama. McConnell has called the decision not to hold a vote on Garland’s nomination the “proudest moment” of his career.

When Justice Anthony Kennedy retired from the bench last year, Democratic Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to nominate Garland for the vacancy.

That seat ultimately went to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

