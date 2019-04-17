‘Silicon Valley’ Will Return In 2019 For Season 6, Future Uncertain After Upcoming Season

“Silicon Valley” will be back on TV a lot quicker than initially thought.

It was believed that the newest season of the HBO hit show would return in 2020. It turns out that’s no longer the case, and fans will get new episodes at some point in 2019, according to The Wrap. However, the future of the show from there gets cloudy. (RELATED: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Gets Confirmed Release Date Of 2020)

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told The Wrap the following Monday when asked if the show, which will return in 2019, was nearing the end of the road:

I think your hunch is probably correct. I want to give them the chance to talk with the writers and see what’s there. Generally, when we get to the fourth, fifth, sixth season of shows, we kind of put it to the creators and say ‘what do you think, where does this end, how do you want to do it.’

This is kind of bittersweet news. It’s awesome that we’re getting episodes relatively soon and not waiting until 2020 like for “Westworld,” but it doesn’t exactly sound like we have a long runway left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silicon Valley (@siliconhbo) on May 16, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

It’ll certainly be a sad day when “Silicon Valley” is officially off the air. It’s had one hell of a run and introduced us to so many great characters.

Despite the fact T.J. Miller left the show early, Erlich Bachman is one of the funniest men in the history of television, and the same could be said of many other guys on the show.

If you haven’t seen any of the show yet, I suggest you fire it up tonight if you have access to HBO. You’re not going to regret your decision at all.

You can cruise through a couple seasons on a Saturday with virtually no effort at all. It’s also shockingly suspenseful for a show about Silicon Valley and the tech industry.

When we have the exact date, I’ll make sure to let you all know. I can’t wait! Season six should be an epic time.