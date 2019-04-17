The Remembrance Project Bands Together With Angel Families

Your first name

A group of “angel families” are teaming up with the Remembrance Project to open up about their tragic experiences.

One angel mom shared her experience losing her nine-month old child at the hands of an illegal immigrant. These families are demanding legislative action to secure the border and prevent future tragedies from occurring.

“We must get active and make those calls to your legislatures,” one mother said.

But these families see hope in the White House.

“We finally have a president who understands,” another mother said.

