Afternoon Mirror: ThinkProgress Senior Editor Marie Kondo’s Himself

“It is [Robert] Mueller eve and the redactions are color-coded.”

— Jake Tapper on CNN’ “The Lead” Wednesday.

Mood: “Can’t wait to see Robert kraft’s dick pics.”

— Pardes Seleh, writes for Mediaite, former scriptwriter at Fox News.

Sanders Campaign COS: Stay away from Neera Tanden’s mom

“Coming late to this, but the fact that the Times used Neera’s mom in this story was way out of line. Leave families out of it.” — Ari Rabin-Havt, COS, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) 2020. (RELATED: NYT Upsets Clinton Camp After Reporter Calls Ex-Aide’s Mom)

Gawker once phoned Erick Erickson‘s mom. Here.

Journalist Marie Kondo’s himself

“Do I spark joy? An investigation.” — Jason Linkins, senior editor, ThinkProgress.

Reporter drinks coffee (seriously)

“I am drinking a mint cold brew from @CompassCoffeeDC and it’s shockingly good. That is all.” — Elizabeth Nolan Brown, Libertarian feminist writer, Reason Mag.

On Julian Assange’s new scruffy chic look

He reportedly smeared feces on the wall of the Ecuadorian Embassy.

“Julián Assange is literally what happens to your body when you never see the sun and remain stationary in front of a fluorescent computer screen.” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.

Fashion tips are coming…

“I will start posting outfits for men to wear.” — Naomi Fry, staff writer, The New Yorker.

The Love Dr.

“Whenever a guy brags about never having had real feelings for anyone I wanna be like ‘congrats on the personality disorder I guess?'” — Sydney Leathers, porn actress, ex-sexting partner to ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.).

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle to be honored at Lincoln Day Dinner

From NYT‘s Maggie Haberman‘s Twitter feed…

This seems a little drastic…

“I would die for every woman in my FB group.” — Lyz Lenz, writer, Columbia Journalism Review. Or this one: “Sometimes I think I haven’t lived but then I remember the time I dressed in a gorilla costume and pretended to be big foot in order to scare small kids and then they chased me with sticks and I think, I’ve done alright.” (RELATED: By Day She Was Sobbing, By Night She Was F**king)

Journo’s coworkers donate to indigenous charity in his father’s name

“We’re burying my father today. It’s going to be tough. But I awoke this morning to an email from my colleagues saying that 100 of them have donated $2,000 to an indigenous charity in his memory. I’m overwhelmed and moved beyond words by their kindness.” — David Mack, deputy director, breaking news, BuzzFeed.

WaPo reporter pops into Trump store Manhattan

Hello from Trump Tower! I had some time to kill in NYC and stopped by this very small @realdonaldtrump-branded store in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/LnubRfBDd2 — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) April 16, 2019

Gossip Roundup

A push for positive news… Here.

Just asking Q’s: “Can someone tell me why it’s the public interest for a video of Kraft getting a handjob to be released? He’s admitted he did it. Why do we need to see this?” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag. If this happens is in the hands of the courts. Here.

Roger Stone, political strategist, former Trump aide: “I do not get my news from CNN for the same reason I do not eat out of the toilet.” Here.

HuffPost is popping the Mayor Pete Buttigieg popularity bubble. The story essentially accuses him of having “blind spots” and of having trouble identifying with people who are impoverished. Which, um, is not unlike President Trump and nearly all the other hopefuls. Oddly, Buttigieg, who takes most interviews, would not respond to questions for the story. Here.

Who says gossip can’t be nice? A favorable headline for actress Jennifer Garner. Here.

Splinter attacks Mike Cernovich‘s clothing tips. Here.

Steve Bannon summer life camp…

NBC’s Richard Engel calls it “terrifying.”