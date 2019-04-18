Amazon’s Choice For Ninja Blenders Now Discounted By 40%

Next up in the category of products you didn’t know you needed is the Ninja Smart Screen Blender with Total Crushing Pitcher . I thought all blenders were the same. I also replaced my $30 blender every year. I make homemade Irish Cream for gifts at Christmas and I frequently put mine through the paces. Anyway, I bought new blenders regularly for years until my husband talked me into purchasing a Ninja. I thought he was crazy. I couldn’t understand why anyone would want to spend over a hundred dollars on a blender. He loves buying new gadgets and appliances. I tend to be more skeptical. Needless to say, he talked me into it. We have owned our Ninja for six years now and it is still going strong. I am a believer. I seriously cannot say enough about this product. It’s amazing! In addition to cranking out 25-30 bottles of Irish Cream during the holidays, we use it to make smoothies, milk shakes, sauces, ice cream, and my personal favorite – frozen margaritas!

This version is Amazon’s Choice. It has 1000 watts of crushing power, with a strong motor and sharp blades. Frozen fruit, vegetables, and lots of ice don’t cause the machine to malfunction. Plus, the touchscreen has 4 timed, pre-set patterns for pulsing, pulverizing, and pausing. Want it fast? One push of the button and everything is done in seconds.The Auto-IQ technology helps you customize textures for individual recipes and the screen wipes clean. It also lasts much longer than comparable screens. How many people are you serving? The pitcher holds an impressive 72 ounces. This appliance is definitely worth the price.

