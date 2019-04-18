FLASHBACK: Barr Sent Letter To Congress Asking For Hearings Under Oath

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress asking to testify under oath in front of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees in March, however, neither committee has scheduled the meeting yet.

Barr sent a letter to Congress on March 29 asking them if he could testify before the committee in May to clear up any questions they may have about what he would release from the Mueller report. Democrats continue to accuse Barr of being biased in favor of President Donald Trump regarding the findings of the Mueller report and what he decided to release.

The Attorney General also said Thursday he has “no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying.”

Despite Democrats’ criticism of Barr, they have not yet accepted his request to testify in May. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler responded to Barr’s letter, saying the committee “will take that date under advisement.”

“I appreciate the Attorney General’s offer to testify before the Committee on May 2. We will take that date under advisement. However, we feel that it is critical for Attorney General Barr to come before Congress immediately to explain the rationale behind his letter, his rapid decision that the evidence developed was insufficient to establish an obstruction of justice offense, and his continued refusal to provide us with the full report,” Nadler wrote in a statement.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham responded to Barr’s letter saying that he looks “forward to hearing from Attorney General Barr on May 1.” Although Graham’s office would not confirm the committee had accepted Barr’s request.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for it to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also said that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover-up. (RELATED: Nadler Wants Mueller To Testify ‘As Soon As Possible’)

Graham’s office told TheDCNF that “They generally announce a week in advance,” in regards to testifying.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.