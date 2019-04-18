Brian Stelter Thinks Rep. Ilhan Omar Downplaying 9/11 Is A Non-Issue

Your first name

WATCH:

CNN’s Brian Stelter claimed Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest controversy was “created” by certain media outlets, and called out The Daily Caller in particular.

After Omar described the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something,” the host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” blamed The Daily Caller for sharing the video of her speech.

“Unfake the News” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to debunking the liberal media narratives that dominate our news cycle.

That’s where The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese steps in to cut through the PC bull. Each week, Vince takes a closer look at how cable news outlets are telling the top story, giving you his own unadulterated take.

This is “Unfake the News.”