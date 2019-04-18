Declutter Your Pockets With This Simple Key Organizer

Carrying a bulky set of keys in your pocket can be quite a hassle. These irregularly-shaped metal objects never fail to jab you in the legs. Plus, they look strange jutting out from your pants. Declutter your pockets once and for all with the KeySmart Flex!

Take home two KeySmart Flexs, one for you and for a friend, for just $15 for a limited time

It seems like the older you get, the more and more keys you need to lug around. Keep them all organized with this ingenious invention. The KeySmart Flex provides an optimal method of holding up to eight keys in an easily accessible sleeve. The flexible design is your solution to eliminating any bulky edges.

Constructed out of ultra-durable polycarbonate, the KeySmart Flex is built to last a lifetime. If you’re looking to end the noisy jingle of keys, this key organizer has you covered. You can stick the entire KeySmart Flex comfortably in your pocket or clip it onto your pants.

For a limited time, The Daily Caller readers can get a 2-pack of the KeySmart Flex for just $15. That’s 25% off the original price!

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop