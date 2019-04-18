ESPN’s Football Power Index Has Clemson At The Top — Alabama And Georgia Follow

ESPN tweeted out the top 10 college football teams from its Football Power Index Wednesday afternoon, and Clemson is at the top.

The top 10 are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Michigan Oklahoma Notre Dame Florida Auburn Oregon

Our Football Power Index has Clemson as the early favorite pic.twitter.com/eVWEJM33P1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 17, 2019

For as much as I rag on the SEC, I have to tip my cap here. They’ve got half of the top 10, including three of the top four teams.

That’s incredibly impressive. You can go ahead and screenshot that to tweet out. I just gave the SEC praise. I never want to be called biased again. We’ll see where everything shakes out.

Alabama and Georgia make a ton of sense at two and three. LSU coming in at four is pretty damn cool. It’s nice to see Coach O’s guys getting some respect after their impressive 2018 season.

Things are looking up in Baton Rouge for sure.

I’m not surprised at all to see Clemson riding in the top spot. They’re the defending national titles and return the best quarterback in the sport. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

As long as Dabo is coaching and Trevor Lawrence is under center, you’d have to be a moron of epic proportions to count them out.

Again, why is Michigan getting so much preseason hype? ESPN also predicts they’re going to get a spot in the playoff, which is outrageous!

What have Jim Harbaugh’s guys done to make anybody believe they’re ready to contend for anything? He has no Big Ten titles, hasn’t ever beaten Ohio State, hasn’t made the playoff and people are still buying stock in the team.

As I was telling a Michigan supporter a couple days ago, it’s all talk until the Wolverines actually do something.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win in 2019. It’s going to be one fun year of college football.