HBO Releases Photos From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2

HBO recently dropped some awesome pictures from the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The popular network shared the photos from the show on Twitter, and fans won’t want to miss them. They don’t give away too much. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Daenerys appears to be slightly happy in one, Jon Snow looks angry and contemplative in another, and there are a couple more pictures for fans to enjoy. You can see them all here:

As we all saw in the preview for the upcoming episode, it looks like conflict is imminent. Will we see a fight with the Night King and the white walkers in the next episode? I think chances are very high.

If you haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you give it a watch below:

As you can see in the photos, it really does look like we’re going to get a nice battle and some action, which was lacking from Episode 1 of the final season. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

If I had to guess, the photo of Jon is during a scene planning an attack/defense of Winterfell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

You know what I didn’t see in those photos? A whole lot of smiling, which is probably for a good reason. There’s not a whole lot to smile about in the show these days.

Let’s not forget there’s a zombie army looming in the distance, and it looks like Sansa and Dany are going to have some serious problems of their own.

Don’t forget to tune in Sunday night on HBO! It’s going to be epic.