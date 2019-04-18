Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Says The Team Would Welcome Back Anthony Davis ‘With Open Arms’

It sounds like Anthony Davis’ fate with the New Orleans Pelicans hasn’t been officially decided just yet.

Davis was nearly traded to the Lakers this past season. At least, that’s what the public was led to believe. We’ve also all been led to believe the star center’s days in New Orleans would end when the season did. But it sounds like that may not be the case after all. (RELATED: Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand)

“We certainly don’t want somebody here whose heart isn’t in it, but hopefully, Anthony will have a change of heart, and if he does, we’ll welcome him back with open arms. We’d like for him to stay if everybody agrees to it,” Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said about the situation, according to NBA.com Wednesday.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin added that Davis’ agent and the team are “excited” about what could “potentially” be built for the Pelicans. (RELATED: LaVar Ball Guarantees LeBron James Won’t Win A Title In Los Angles If Lonzo Gets Traded)

This might make some fans of the Pelicans happy, but I don’t see Davis all of a sudden wanting to stay with the Pelicans. He wanted out, and the NBA superstar didn’t try to do anything to hide his motives.

I don’t see any situation in which the former Kentucky star and the Pelicans reach a long-term deal. I don’t see that happening at all.

It doesn’t matter what the team’s leadership says. Davis wants out, and that’s probably what he’s going to get.

The only real question now is whether LeBron can pull some kind of coup to get him to the Lakers. That’s what King James wanted since day one, and now we’ll have to wait and see if he gets it.