‘Jeopardy’ Contestant James Holzhauer Breaks New Single-Day Record As Winning Streak Continues

Professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, James Holzhauer, has been having one heck of a winning streak on “Jeopardy” and he just beat his own single-day record.

In the episode that aired Wednesday night, Holzhauer, 34, came away with his tenth win in a row and won $131,127, beating the previous single-day winning record that he had set last week at $110, 914, according to a CNN report published Thursday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

James is already up to 10 wins! How far will he go? pic.twitter.com/dn1nsUWYkq — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 18, 2019

The 34-year-old contestant of the popular game show has been wiping out his competition. During the same show Wednesday night, Holzhauer went 40 for 40 on his responses in the first two rounds of questions and headed into the final round of Jeopardy with $70,114, way above the rest, as noted by ESPN. (RELATED: Melania Trump Mentioned In ‘Jeopardy’ Clue [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

And fans can clearly not get enough as social media is filled with screenshots and videos of his winning streak.

If you’re not watching James Holzhauer completely destroy @Jeopardy, you’re wrong. pic.twitter.com/ykBRVK9rvj — Alex Braden (@AJBraden) April 18, 2019

If you haven’t been following Jeopardy for the past week, I suggest you do. James Holzhauer has been going off and he has beat his own record of the highest one day total 3 times. He’s almost up to $700,000 for his 10 day total! — Calvin Shepler (@Calvinshepler) April 17, 2019

To date he has earned $697,787 during his 10 day streak, putting him in second place behind the current record holder Ken Jennings after he made $2.5 million during his time as a contestant on the show.

And even Jennings is impressed by Holzhauer, tweeting out Wednesday, that “This is absolutely insane. I’ve always wanted to see someone try Jeopardy! wagering this way who had the skills to back it up.”

This is absolutely insane. I’ve always wanted to see someone try Jeopardy! wagering this way who had the skills to back it up. https://t.co/PYj6MDsXjs — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 18, 2019

It will be fun to see how far Holzhauer can go!