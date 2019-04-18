Kate Hudson Turns 40 Years Old

April 19 is Kate Hudson’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together a slideshow of all her hottest looks.

Kate Hudson is an American actress and the daughter of Goldie Hawn. Despite being the daughter of a legendary actress, Hudson has managed to become extremely successful on her own. She got her start in “Almost Famous” in 2000.

Hudson has gone on to hold roles in some of the most well-known romantic comedies. In 2003 she starred in “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” alongside Matthew McConaughey. Her and the actor shared lead roles again in “Fools Gold.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson Rubs Mud All Over Her Bikini-Clad Body)

She also starred in “You, Me And Dupree,” “Bride Wars” and “Something Borrowed.” More recently she has held roles in “Mother’s Day” and “Deepwater Horizon.”

Outside of the film industry, Hudson has created her own athletic wear brand Fabletics.