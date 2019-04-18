Loyola Basketball Coach Porter Moser Turns Down Massive Deal From St. John’s

Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

He was a prime target to be the next coach at St. John’s, but not even the big dollars of the Big East could convince him to leave the program he took to the Final Four a year ago.

“You can be rich without the dollar signs,” Moser told the Chicago Tribune Tuesday after turning down a deal from the Red Storm that was worth around $18 million. (RELATED: Virginia Wins The National Title After Beating Texas Tech)

He currently makes under $1 million with the Ramblers.

I love this move from Moser. He’s building something special with Loyola, and there’s not too many people in sports who would turn down a lot of money to stick with a smaller program.

That’s incredibly rare, but it’s the call the Missouri Valley conference coach made. You have to respect that. After all, he took this squad to the Final Four a little more than a year ago.

How long will Moser stick around at a mid-major program? I have no idea, but probably not forever. Eventually, some school will come along and offer him a payday that will be too good to pass up, even if he knows that you can be “rich without the dollar signs.”

If a powerhouse tries to scoop him up, it might be too much for the Ramblers to counter. Until then, props to him for riding with his guys instead of ditching out for a big payday in the Big East.