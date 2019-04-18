Celebrate Maria Sharapova’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Superstar tennis player Maria Sharapova was born April 19, 1987 in the Soviet Union.

Sharapova will celebrate her 32nd birthday on Friday. The long-time tennis icon bust onto the scene as a teenager and is still at the top of her game. Over the course of her legendary career, Sharapova has been ranked as the top women’s tennis player in the world, an unprecedented feat that included being ranked at the top at the age of 18. Sharapova is also the first Russian-born player to hold the top spot. (RELATED: Celebrate Maria Sharapova’s Birthday With Her Greatest Moments [Slideshow])

Her feats include 36 single titles and five grand slam titles. In addition to her vibrant athletic career, Sharapova also dabbles in modeling.

Sharapova has appeared in several iconic modeling catalogs, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit addition and Cole Haan.

Sharapova is one of a kind, and she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Happy birthday, Maria!