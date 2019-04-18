Rosie O’Donnell And Celebs React To Mueller Report Findings: ‘Trump Is F—ed’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Rosie O’Donnell and many of President Donald Trump’s other Hollywood critics reacted Thursday, following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The redacted version of the Mueller report concluded there was “no collusion” between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government to win the 2016 election. But the part of the report celebrities seemed most interested in was where it noted multiple examples involving the president that could be viewed as obstruction of justice, though the special counsel opted not to decide if a crime had been committed. (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

Rosie O'Donnell attends "The Terms Of My Surrender" Broadway Opening Night at Belasco Theatre on August 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

However, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “concluded that the evidence developed by the special counsel is not subject to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense,” Barr said(RELATED: CNN Retracts Story About Trump Adviser Being Under Investigation)

“Trump is fucked #ImpeachmentHearingsNOW,” O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers after news of the report came out.

“Trump on 1st hearing of #MuellerReport, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ed,’ Trump said. If only,” John Leguizamo tweeted.

