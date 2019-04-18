Rosie O’Donnell And Celebs React To Mueller Report Findings: ‘Trump Is F—ed’

Rosie O’Donnell and many of President Donald Trump’s other Hollywood critics reacted Thursday, following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The redacted version of the Mueller report concluded there was “no collusion” between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government to win the 2016 election. But the part of the report celebrities seemed most interested in was where it noted multiple examples involving the president that could be viewed as obstruction of justice, though the special counsel opted not to decide if a crime had been committed. (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

However, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “concluded that the evidence developed by the special counsel is not subject to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense,” Barr said. (RELATED: CNN Retracts Story About Trump Adviser Being Under Investigation)

“Trump is fucked #ImpeachmentHearingsNOW,” O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers after news of the report came out.

“Trump on 1st hearing of #MuellerReport, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ed,’ Trump said. If only,” John Leguizamo tweeted.

Trump on 1st hearing of #MuellerReport, “Oh my God, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ed,” Trump said. If only!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) April 18, 2019

Bottom line: the President tried to cheat in order to win the election and then repeatedly tried to end the investigation into his actions. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 18, 2019

I wish a reporter would have asked Barr if Mueller finished with his investigation unimpeded or if he was asked by anyone to conclude it or if funding was stopped in any way. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 18, 2019

Regardless of what Barr says, it seems like President Trump is completely Page 290’d. pic.twitter.com/BEnXfNOQwx — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 18, 2019

Just some light redactions pic.twitter.com/Lw25DiAOWr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 18, 2019

You can read the #MuellerReport and decide for yourself if there was collusion or obstruction of justice. https://t.co/Thw27Ynhf1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 18, 2019

Ok, that’s it! I want the report from MY Federal Investigation released. I never committed #HarmToOngoingMatter and I’m a ballsy, vulgar comic. Legendary, yes, but… https://t.co/U9dRw9BhGb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 18, 2019

Prima Facie: Trump is guilty as hell. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 18, 2019

“At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.” — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 18, 2019

I’m not counting on even a Dem led House to do what’s right, so I’d never thought the Mueller report would solve all our problems (We will; through direct action, unions, strikes, protests, primarying, etc) but holy shit it is damning & the president is a garden variety criminal. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 18, 2019

At least now we can put the whole Russia question behind us. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 18, 2019

Glad the report helps us get to the bottom of things. https://t.co/W4fkWa7Mxb — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 18, 2019

Trump’s time in office is a good reminder that there are people who can look past anything, say anything, open their window, see a tornado made of fire and say “beautiful day for tennis.” https://t.co/4BauIN5xw0 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) April 18, 2019

I never knew before today that the Attorney General is a personal defense attorney for the President of the United States. Cool beans. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 18, 2019