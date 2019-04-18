Save 50% And Let This Shark Vacuum Do The Cleaning For You

If you’d prefer to just kick back and relax while a robot cleans your floors for you, this deal is for you. The Shark Ion Robot R75 Vacuum has smart sensor navigation to find its way around your home with ease and works with a free mobile app that lets you program cleanings, so you clean from anywhere. The self-cleaning brushroll captures allergens, hair, and dust, while the dual-spinning side brushes make sure that corners and edges get a thorough cleaning as well. And the lithium-ion battery allows for up to an hour of cleaning time in between charges!

With an average 4.4/5 star rating from more than 190 customers, you can rest assured you’ll love it too. What’s more, this robotic vacuum is on sale, and you can stack two coupon codes at Kohl’s to get an even better deal. It retails for a whopping $469.99, but is reduced to $299.99. And, through Saturday, you can enter codes BASKET and HOME10 during checkout to drop your total to just $231.99 with free shipping. That’s more than a 50% discount! And, as an added bonus, you’ll get $40 back in Kohl’s Cash, which you can use on a future purchase from April 21-28. Go back to Kohl’s and treat yourself after taking advantage of this awesome deal!

