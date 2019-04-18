British Superstar Mya-Lecia Naylor Dies Suddenly At 16

British superstar Mya-lecia Naylor died suddenly at 16 years old Thursday, according to the BBC Thursday.

The star of the movie “Cloud Atlas” and several popular children’s shows on the CBBC like “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never” died earlier this month “after she collapsed” on April 7, per A&J Management. No other details about her death have been released at this time. (RELATED: Superstar DJ Avicii Dead At 28)

A message on Instagram from the network said the news of the young star’s passing was “very upsetting” and welcomed her fans to send “love to her family and friends.”

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia Naylor, who you will know from ‘Millie Inbetween’ and ‘Almost Never,’ has very sadly died, a statement read. “We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. If you would like to post a tribute to Mya-Lecia you can leave a message on the CBBC website.”

“We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with a friend or an adult you trust,” it added. “If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can always call Childline on 0800 11 11.” (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

Tributes began pouring in on the network’s website following news of her death. One of her co-stars on “Almost Never,” Emily Atack, shared a photo of Naylor on her social media account and wrote that she was “shocked and sad” by the news.

“So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl,” Atack captioned her post. “A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl x.”

A message from her show on the social media account for “Almost Never” read, “Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia.”