Taylor Swift Drops ‘4.26’ Background On All Her Spotify Songs, Is New Music Coming?

It continues to look more and more like Taylor Swift will release new music April 26.

As noticed by several people on Twitter, the background of her songs on Spotify all read “4.26.” Now, there’s been at least one person who noticed the background wasn’t on “The Story Of Us,” but it was for me when I checked on my phone. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

all of @taylorswift13’s songs on spotify have this new background… except the story of us i’ve had enough y’all pic.twitter.com/zKGlyZFMfo — ellie (@eleanorbate) April 17, 2019

If this isn’t a concrete sign of something major coming April 26, then I’m not sure what could be. She already had a tweet about next Thursday, and now it’s all over her music on Spotify.

Something is coming, and I’d bet just about anything it’s new music. What else could it possibly be? Nothing comes to mind at all.

I can’t wait for new music from Swift. It’s been way too long. Way too long! The music industry is better off when she’s out there dominating, and there’s no better way to ramp up the attention than dropping new music.

Some of you may be shocked to learn that I’m a huge fan of Swift’s talent. You haven’t been paying attention if that’s the case.

After all, she still hasn’t denied that I inspired some of her songs.

We’re seven days out from whatever we’re about to get, my friends. Stay tuned. I have a sense that it’s going to get pretty wild.