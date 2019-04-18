What To Expect When You’re Expecting The Mueller Report

Today’s show is all about the outrage from Democrats and the media over the idea of the attorney general of the United States answering questions from the press. Yes, they’re really upset about this. And we look at Beto’s charitable giving, or lack thereof.

Listen to the show:

In anticipation of the release of the Mueller Report to the public, Democrats and journalists (redundant?) were united in their outrage over the idea of Attorney General William Barr taking questions from the press. Yes, they were really complaining about access and the ability to ask questions of an elected official. You can’t make this stuff up.

The complaints centered around a couple of things. 1) That the AG’s press conference was allegedly scheduled for before the report is set to be released, so they won’t be prepared to ask questions about it. And 2), they’re upset the AG might set the news narrative.

Point 1 seems odd considering these people spent the last 2 years making definitive declarative statements about a story they’d allegedly been reporting on. How could they not have any questions? Were they not telling the truth while they were unambiguously assuring their audiences that collusion was real?

Point 2 is more obvious — liberals don’t want the competition. They’ve had so many narratives blow up in their faces, the release of the report was their last chance to set it back in their favor. The facts, it turns out, as well as the attorney general, don’t seem likely to allow them to do that. We get into all of it.

Beto O’Rourke is incredibly cheap when it comes to giving to charity. When it comes to giving other people’s money away, Beto is an Olympic-level competitor. But his taxes exposed him as a hypocrite when it comes to his money. We get into it and expose just how cheap a guy born to wealthy parents who married the daughter of a billionaire can be.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.