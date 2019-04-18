Wisconsin Releases Practice Footage Of Graham Mertz And Other QBs Throwing

Wisconsin’s football team recently released an awesome video on Twitter.

The Badgers have the hottest quarterback battle in all of sports as Graham Mertz and Jack Coan battle it out for the top spot.

Coan is getting more first team reps right now, but it appears like the highly-touted freshman is going to get every chance to start. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

Judging from the practice footage released, he’s got no problem at all spinning the ball and throwing strikes. Give it a watch below.

Quarterbacks Coach Jon Budmayr updates on the QBs and their progress this spring

Let’s go! Look at those passes! Just beautiful! Beautiful all the way around. Aug. 30 against South Florida can’t get here fast enough.

I can’t remember the last time Badgers fans were so excited.*

The whole state is behind Mertz right now. The dude’s golden arm was brought in to win games and elevate our program to the next level.

He didn’t come to ride the pine. Now, let’s make the most of the months ahead of us and ride into the 2019 season with all the momentum in the world.

*We were more excited last season when we started the season fourth in the country, but there’s no real benefit in going down that dark road again of what happened.