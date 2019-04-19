5 Styles Of Women’s Sandals Drop To $16 With This Code

Summer is right around the corner, and it’s time for some fresh footwear designed for warmer weather. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the trendiest styles. Right now at JCPenney, 5 styles of women’s heeled sandals are available at deep discounts. While these each retail for $55, they’re on sale for just $19.99. And, if you enter code GOSHOP9 during checkout, you’ll save an additional 20%, dropping your total to $15.99. That works out to more than a 70% total discount!

We love these Worthington Beckwith Heeled Sandals, which come in 8 gorgeous colors, and these Bristol Pumps, which are perfect for dressy attire. These sandals are well-reviewed by JCPenney customers, so you can trust you’ll be getting comfort, style, and value. But hurry, because this deal ends Saturday.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.