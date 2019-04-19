5 Styles Of Women’s Sandals Drop To $16 With This Code
Summer is right around the corner, and it’s time for some fresh footwear designed for warmer weather. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the trendiest styles. Right now at JCPenney, 5 styles of women’s heeled sandals are available at deep discounts. While these each retail for $55, they’re on sale for just $19.99. And, if you enter code GOSHOP9 during checkout, you’ll save an additional 20%, dropping your total to $15.99. That works out to more than a 70% total discount!
We love these Worthington Beckwith Heeled Sandals, which come in 8 gorgeous colors, and these Bristol Pumps, which are perfect for dressy attire. These sandals are well-reviewed by JCPenney customers, so you can trust you’ll be getting comfort, style, and value. But hurry, because this deal ends Saturday.
