Watch Alexandra Daddario In The Trailer For ‘We Have Always Lived In The Castle’

Alexandra Daddario’s new movie, “We Have Always Lived In The Castle,” looks like a mind-bending ride.

The plot, according to IMDB, is: “Merricat, Constance and their Uncle Julian live in isolation after experiencing a family tragedy six years earlier. When cousin Charles arrives to steal the family fortune, he also threatens a dark secret they’ve been hiding.”

If that plot doesn’t get you fired up and interested, then you might want to go ahead and check for a pulse. Did I mention Alexandra Daddario is in it? (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Well, she is. Give the trailer a watch below.

This movie looks legit as all hell. It’s got horror, lots of twists and turns, Sebastian Stan looks like the lead villain, and Daddario is an absolute smoke show.

What’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Jun 26, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

I’m not the biggest horror fan on the planet, but I do love them when they’re done correctly and draw me in.

It looks like that’s exactly what we’re going to get here, and I’ll watch pretty much anything involving Daddario.

You can catch it theaters May 17, 2019. I might have to give this one a shot.