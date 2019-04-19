Arizona Cardinals Re-Release Schedule Announcement Video With Josh Rosen In It

The Arizona Cardinals have a new schedule announcement video, and Josh Rosen is actually in this one.

The first video caused a lot of speculation when the team’s current starting quarterback wasn’t featured in it. A new version was released Thursday afternoon, and Rosen is clearly visible throughout. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

Give it a watch below.

So, do we think the first video was an accident or the Cardinals just don’t want people to know their draft strategy?

It is so bizarre that they felt the need to release another video featuring the former UCLA star.

This whole situation has me convinced the first video wasn’t an accident, they didn’t want Rosen being tied to the team and then backtracked as soon as people noticed.

With every passing day that goes by, I become more and more convinced that Rosen is going to be shown the door and Murray is the future of the team.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer. The draft is this upcoming Thursday, and this will all be finished by then.

I’m sticking with my prediction of the Cardinals drafting Murray and Rosen getting moved. We’ll know very soon.