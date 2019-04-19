Armed Militia Is Holding Illegals From Mexico For Border Patrol

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

A militia group calling itself the United Constitutional Patriots is detaining illegals as they cross the New Mexico border.

The armed group stops the illegal migrants and holds them until U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guards can intervene. They reportedly “arrested” about 200 illegal aliens this week and documented their efforts on YouTube, according to The New York Times.

The militia and groups like it have previously indicated their intention of apprehending illegal migrants. The CBP has issued instructions in the past to residents to ensure the militias are not a recognized state or federal authority.

MCALLEN, TX - JULY 15: Immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are housed inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas where they are processed on July 15, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The detainees are both men and women, and range in age from infants to adults, where more than 350 were being held. Detainees are mostly separated by gender and age, except for infants. (Pool photo by Rick Loomis-Pool/Getty Images)

The southern border has been the scene of a massive influx of illegal border crossings in the past few months, with the CBP indicating that the situation has reached a “breaking point.” Texas has been particularly hard hit, and just this week, Nevada declared a state emergency. (RELATED: 2019 On Track To Experience Highest Level of Illegal Immigration In A Decade)

New Mexico’s Otero County declared a state of emergency Wednesday and asked the governor to use the National Guard to re-open CBP checkpoints.

The checkpoints had been closed temporarily after agents were relocated to assist migrant processing to prevent drugs and illegal immigrants from crossing the border, but that apparently hasn’t stopped the influx of illegals who enter the state at non-designated crossings.  the Alamogordo Daily News reported.

This week in Arizona, four illegals walked right past a group of visiting congressmen who were on scene to assess the extent of the border crisis.

The American Civil Liberties Union has condemned the militia’s actions in a letter Thursday to the governor of New Mexico, saying “racist and armed vigilantes” have no authority to “kidnap and detain” would-be refugees. (RELATED: Trump ‘May Close Southern Border’ Due To Border Crisis)

Salvadoran migrants wait for a transport to arrive after turning themselves into US Border Patrol by border fence under construction in El Paso, Texas on March 19, 2019. - Speaking of an "invasion" of illegal immigrants and criminals, US President Donald Trump last week signed the first veto of his presidency, overriding congressional opposition to secure emergency funding to build a wall on the Mexican border, the signature policy of his administration. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

According to the Times, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has issued a statement warning,  “These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement.”

According to Fox News, Carlos A. Diaz, a spokesman for CBP, reiterated Balderas’s concerns and said Border Patrol “does not endorse private groups or organizations taking enforcement matters into their own hands.”

