Brit Hume Calls Out Adam Schiff For Saying Mueller Didn’t Find Trump Innocent

Fox News senior correspondent Brit Hume called out California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for suggesting special counsel Robert Mueller’s report released Thursday failed to exonerate President Donald Trump.

Schiff said, “If the special counsel … had found evidence exonerating the president, he would have said so. He did not. He left that issue to the Congress of the United States, and we will need to consider it.”

Hume replied to that contention in a tweet:

And if he found conclusive evidence Trump had obstructed justice, he would have said that. He didn’t. Schiff is spouting nonsense. https://t.co/gQqwSgMG5U — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 18, 2019

Those who suggested that the president colluded with the Russians before the release of the report now appear to be focusing on unsubstantiated obstruction of justice charges. This focus is based on an inconclusive line in Meuller’s report, which says investigators were “unable to reach” a judgment that Trump “clearly did not commit obstruction of justice:

If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment. The evidence we obtained about the president’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred.

The report’s emphatic conclusion that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russian forces during the 2016 election prompted the president to remark that it was “a good day.” (RELATED: Schiff Asks Supporters To Dig Deep For The ‘One Term President Fund’ To Defeat Trump)

Schiff, who has long maintained he has “evidence” of Russian collusion has also criticized Attorney General William Barr for suggesting the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign. (RELATED: James Comey ‘Never Thought’ Of Electronic Surveillance ‘As Spying)

Even after Barr released a synopsis of the Mueller report that clearly stated collusion had not been proven, Schiff continued to maintain it was.

The Democrats appear to be divided about proceeding with impeachment proceedings against Trump. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer described that option as “not worthwhile” on Thursday while others said they would continue to seek the impeachment of the president.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter Thursday that it is “Congress’ responsibility” to investigate “obstruction of justice by the president” and included a link to Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s resolution to impeach Trump.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

