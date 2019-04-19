Capitals Star T.J. Oshie Suffers Scary Injury, Won’t Return ‘Anytime Soon’

Your first name

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie suffered a scary injury in a Thursday night loss to the Hurricanes.

Oshie went hard into the boards after being hit by Warren Foegele, and it looked like an incredibly dirty play from the Hurricanes player.

It instantly became clear the American hockey hero was in serious pain. You can watch the play below.

TJ Oshie is hurt pic.twitter.com/YIK2JjeICQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 19, 2019

Oshie goes down hard at the boards, skates straight to tunnel. #CapsCanes pic.twitter.com/jkkHQGzZuL — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2019

Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said Oshie won’t be playing “anytime soon” after the injury.

Todd Reirden is FIRED UP about the Oshie injury. pic.twitter.com/TKD9gX2TQZ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2019

You just hate to see something like this. Oshie is an American legend after smoking the Russians in a shootout during the 2014 Olympics. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

I’m not a doctor, but I’d have to concur with Reirden’s assessment of the situation. The official injury hasn’t been revealed yet, but I’d put all my chips on it being something with his shoulder.

With the series tied 2-2, Oshie not playing is a huge problem for the Capitals. He’s one of the best players on the team, and he’s the best shootout artist in the league.

That’s not the guy you want sidelined with a serious injury.

Get well soon, Oshie.