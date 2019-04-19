Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal Following Strip Club Brawl

Superstar rapper Cardi B headed back to court Friday to deal with charges against her related to a strip club brawl last year in Queens and rejected a plea deal.

The 26-year-old rapper appeared for little more than three minutes in Queens criminal court regarding allegations that she threw bottles of alcohol and a hookah at two bartender sisters at the Angels strip club last August, per Page Six. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

The always-outspoken performer said nothing and let her attorney, Jeff Kern, do the talking and reject the plea deal after she was arrested and booked of misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges in the alleged brawl. He then agreed to her next date in court, which was set for May 31. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

The “Money” hitmaker deal reportedly consisted of her pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and getting a conditional discharge. It would have meant no jail time, but she would have had to stay out of trouble for a while, per TMZ. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is also accused of encouraging members of her crew to go after the bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, because she believed one of them had had sex with her husband, Offset.