Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shotguns A Beer In Viral Twitter Video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has some impressive beer-drinking skills.

Barstool Sports shared a video on Twitter Thursday night of the NASCAR legend shotgunning a beer, and he had no problem getting it down.

The video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times so far. Give it a watch below.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shotgunning a beer? Doesn’t get more ‘Mercian than that pic.twitter.com/aDIAne99o1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2019

My friends, that's what America is all about. Our founding fathers are looking down smiling. If there's one video that's a prefect example of freedom, it's the one where a former NASCAR driver shotguns a beer effortlessly.

That's the spirit that beat the communists and put a man on the moon.

Earnhardt Jr. is low-key one of the most entertaining men in all of sports. The man knows how to generate laughs and grab the eyeballs.

Look no further than his Mountain Dew commercials if you need some proof of that fact.

I’m almost tempted to shotgun a beer myself now just to let the world know I support that kind of behavior. Well done, Dale! Sometimes it’s the most unlikely of places where we find a man defending the spirit of freedom that made this country so damn great.