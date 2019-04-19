Jeff Fisher Says It’s ‘False News’ That He’ll Coach The XFL Team In Houston

Don’t expect to see Jeff Fisher coaching in the XFL anytime soon.

Apparently, there were some whispers going around that Fisher was going to take over the team in Houston. However, he poured cold water all over the rumor on Twitter Thursday calling the reports “false news.”

@JasonLaCanfora false news that I am headed to XFL Houston. Maybe get better sources? Have a great Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X3cCYJOGPu — Jeff Fisher (@CoachJeffFisher) April 18, 2019

It’s too bad Fisher won’t head to the XFL. He may not have finished out his NFL career on a high note after the Rams fired him, but he’s still incredibly entertaining.

If you’re the XFL, you’re trying to get as much entertainment value as possible to draw people in. Fisher could be the perfect man for the job. Having him mic’d up during games and practices would be content gold. (RELATED: XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Doesn’t Seem Interested In Colin Kaepernick, Is Open To Johnny Manziel)

Plus, it would add another already legitimized name to the coaching ranks of the XFL, which already includes Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman.

Allow Bob Stoops to re-introduce himself. @XFLDallas has a head coach and general manager.#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/5OVwgAFXGh — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2019

I find it unlikely Fisher ever gets another head coaching job in the NFL again. If he wants to get paid and continue his career, then the XFL is, without a doubt, his best option.

At the very least, he should consider it for a minute or two. The new league has deep pockets, and I have no doubt they could pay him well.

All I’m saying is that we shouldn’t rule it out just yet. Fisher and the XFL could potentially be a great match, even if he’s already called out the fake news on Twitter.